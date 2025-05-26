SHOCK as GACHAGUA reveals Juja MP KOIMBURI was poisoned and tortured by ‘professionals’ after abduction - “He has lost his voice’







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Juja Member of Parliament, George Koimburi, was poisoned with a chemical substance that has paralyzed his vocal cords.

Addressing the media outside Karen Hospital on Monday evening, Gachagua claimed that Koimburi was tortured by individuals working under state instructions.

The vocal MP and Gachagua’s ally, was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, while attending a church service in Mugutha.

He was later found abandoned and injured at Jacaranda Coffee Plantation in Kibichoi, Ruiru.

According to Gachagua, the MP endured 18 hours of torture, during which he sustained soft tissue injuries consistent with professional torture methods.

“I have spoken to the doctors, and they confirmed George Koimburi was tortured. His injuries show this was done by professionals,” Gachagua said.

He further alleged that chemicals were administered to the legislator through inhalation, which has affected his ability to speak.

“He has lost his voice. The doctors are working hard to restore his vocal cords. We’ve been told that the chemical was inhaled, but he is now out of danger,” he added.

Gachagua condemned what he termed as “desperate government tactics” to silence dissenting voices, urging authorities to stop targeting opposition leaders through violent means.

