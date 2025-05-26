Defiant GACHAGUA tells off NCIC over probe on his 2027 election remarks - ‘Deal with RUTO’s allies first’







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) following its criticism of his recent remarks warning of potential unrest in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua had sparked uproar after stating that if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fails to conduct a credible poll, the country could plunge into chaos, saying, “2007 will look like a Christmas party.”

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia condemned the remarks and pledged to hold Gachagua accountable.

However, in a statement issued Monday, Gachagua’s legal team defended the remarks, citing historical precedent and constitutional protections under Article 33 on freedom of expression.

The statement noted that Gachagua was simply expressing concern over electoral integrity, referencing the 2007-08 post-election violence caused by disputed results.

"The political instability and post-election violence witnessed in December, 2007 to early 2008 were triggered by the contested election results announced by the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK)," read the statement in part.

Gachagua’s team accused NCIC of bias, claiming it had failed to act on similarly inflammatory statements made by President Ruto’s allies, including MPs Oscar Sudi, William Kamket, and Senator Samson Cherargei, who have openly vowed to secure a Ruto win in 2027 by any means.

The legal team further questioned NCIC’s silence on remarks by Daadab MP, Farah Maalim, and Webuye West MP, Dan Wanyama, saying failure to act against them undermines the commission’s credibility.

They demanded NCIC clarify whether it remains committed to impartial enforcement of its mandate and called for equal treatment of all leaders accused of making inciteful remarks.

"In light of the foregoing, our client respectfully demands clarity as to whether the Commission remains committed to executing its constitutional and statutory mandate in a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory manner," his team noted.

