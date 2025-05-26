Defiant GACHAGUA tells off NCIC over probe on his 2027 election remarks - ‘Deal with RUTO’s allies first’

Monday, May 26, 2025 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) following its criticism of his recent remarks warning of potential unrest in the 2027 General Election.
Gachagua had sparked uproar after stating that if the
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fails to conduct a
credible poll, the country could plunge into chaos, saying, “2007 will look
like a Christmas party.”
NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia condemned the remarks and
pledged to hold Gachagua accountable.
However, in a statement issued Monday, Gachagua’s legal team
defended the remarks, citing historical precedent and constitutional
protections under Article 33 on freedom of expression.
The statement noted that Gachagua was simply expressing
concern over electoral integrity, referencing the 2007-08 post-election
violence caused by disputed results.
"The political instability and post-election violence
witnessed in December, 2007 to early 2008 were triggered by the contested
election results announced by the Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK),"
read the statement in part.
Gachagua’s team accused NCIC of bias, claiming it had failed
to act on similarly inflammatory statements made by President Ruto’s allies,
including MPs Oscar Sudi, William Kamket, and Senator Samson Cherargei, who
have openly vowed to secure a Ruto win in 2027 by any means.
The legal team further questioned NCIC’s silence on remarks
by Daadab MP, Farah Maalim, and Webuye West MP, Dan Wanyama, saying failure to
act against them undermines the commission’s credibility.
They demanded NCIC clarify whether it remains committed to
impartial enforcement of its mandate and called for equal treatment of all
leaders accused of making inciteful remarks.
"In light of the foregoing, our client respectfully
demands clarity as to whether the Commission remains committed to executing its
constitutional and statutory mandate in a fair, impartial and
non-discriminatory manner," his team noted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
