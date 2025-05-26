RUTO lauds KINDIKI as ‘supportive deputy who understands Government’ in a subtle jab at GACHAGUA - ‘I’m proud’







Monday, May 26, 2025 - President William Ruto has hailed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as a dependable and visionary partner in Government.

Speaking during the launch of Human-Wildlife Conflict Compensation Funds at Meru National Park on Monday, May 26th, Ruto praised Kindiki’s composure, national outlook, and commitment to delivering the Government’s development agenda.

“Professor knows he’s not just for the Meru people, he’s for every Kenyan,” Ruto said, in what was widely interpreted as a veiled swipe at Gachagua, who has previously been accused of advancing ethnic-based politics.

Ruto commended Kindiki’s support across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, and agriculture.

“I’m proud to have a deputy who understands government and works with me and our Cabinet to move Kenya forward,” he noted.

Following Gachagua’s impeachment in 2024, Ruto accused his former deputy of being divisive and quick-tempered.

He accused Gachagua of picking fights with some of his closest aides, including blogger Dennis Itumbi and Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet.

In contrast, Ruto described Kindiki as calm, focused, and free from tribal bias.

“We have no time for tribalists and the incompetent - those trying to divide Kenya.”

“We are forging ahead as one united, indivisible nation,” the president said during a prior address in January 2025.

This comes as Kindiki and Gachagua are engaged in a supremacy battle over the control of the vote rich Mt. Kenyan region.

