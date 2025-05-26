RUTO lauds KINDIKI as ‘supportive deputy who understands Government’ in a subtle jab at GACHAGUA - ‘I’m proud’

Monday, May 26, 2025
- President William Ruto has hailed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as a
dependable and visionary partner in Government.
Speaking during the launch of Human-Wildlife Conflict
Compensation Funds at Meru National Park on Monday, May 26th, Ruto
praised Kindiki’s composure, national outlook, and commitment to delivering the
Government’s development agenda.
“Professor knows he’s not just for the Meru people, he’s for
every Kenyan,” Ruto said, in what was widely interpreted as a veiled swipe at
Gachagua, who has previously been accused of advancing ethnic-based politics.
Ruto commended Kindiki’s support across key sectors,
including infrastructure, education, and agriculture.
“I’m proud to have a deputy who understands government and
works with me and our Cabinet to move Kenya forward,” he noted.
Following Gachagua’s impeachment in 2024, Ruto accused his
former deputy of being divisive and quick-tempered.
He accused Gachagua of picking fights with some of his
closest aides, including blogger Dennis Itumbi and Personal Assistant Farouk
Kibet.
In contrast, Ruto described Kindiki as calm, focused, and
free from tribal bias.
“We have no time for tribalists and the incompetent - those
trying to divide Kenya.”
“We are forging ahead as one united, indivisible nation,”
the president said during a prior address in January 2025.
This comes as Kindiki and Gachagua are engaged in a
supremacy battle over the control of the vote rich Mt. Kenyan region.
