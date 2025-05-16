Senator BONI KHALWALE sparks controversy after warning Kenyan women against use of modern contraceptives







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has sparked controversy after warning against the widespread use of modern contraceptives in Kenya.

Speaking during a Senate session, Khalwale said that women should only consider birth control after having at least three children, warning that some contraceptives can interfere with fertility and make it impossible to conceive.

“I firmly believe that a woman who should take contraceptives should first have a minimum of three children,” he said.

The senator, a qualified medical doctor and known polygamist with several children, emphasized the need for greater public awareness and education about the effects of modern contraceptives.

Khalwale was responding to Senator Hamida Kibwana’s call for the Government to improve access to contraception to reduce unintended pregnancies and abortion-related complications.

“Contraception by way of modern methods is foreign to us,” Khalwale stated.

“The owners of those methods had an original intention of controlling the population of Black Africa.”

“Therefore, as we allow our women access to these contraceptives, we must accompany it with adequate education.”

In the same breath, Khalwale advocated for the use of traditional contraceptive methods, stressing the importance of cultural values and family support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST