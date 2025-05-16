Senator BONI KHALWALE sparks controversy after warning Kenyan women against use of modern contraceptives

Friday, May 16, 2025
- Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has sparked controversy after warning
against the widespread use of modern contraceptives in Kenya.
Speaking during a Senate session, Khalwale said that women
should only consider birth control after having at least three children,
warning that some contraceptives can interfere with fertility and make it
impossible to conceive.
“I firmly believe that a woman who should take
contraceptives should first have a minimum of three children,” he said.
The senator, a qualified medical doctor and known polygamist
with several children, emphasized the need for greater public awareness and
education about the effects of modern contraceptives.
Khalwale was responding to Senator Hamida Kibwana’s call for
the Government to improve access to contraception to reduce unintended
pregnancies and abortion-related complications.
“Contraception by way of modern methods is foreign to us,”
Khalwale stated.
“The owners of those methods had an original intention of
controlling the population of Black Africa.”
“Therefore, as we allow our women access to these
contraceptives, we must accompany it with adequate education.”
In the same breath, Khalwale advocated for the use of
traditional contraceptive methods, stressing the importance of cultural values
and family support.
