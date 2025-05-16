See the sorry state of Isiolo Stadium despite Ksh 900 million being spent as EACC launches investigations (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds that had been set aside for the construction of Isiolo Stadium.

The stadium is in a sorry state despite over Ksh 900 million being spent on the construction.

The stadium was envisioned to be the largest sports facility in the region, with a capacity to host between 35,000 and 40,000 spectators.

Planned features included an eight-lane tartan track, an artificial football pitch, and courts for volleyball, netball, basketball, badminton, and boxing.

However, construction has been plagued by delays since 2020.

