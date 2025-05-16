SHOCK as powerful cartels grab part of Ngong Forest - A luxurious hotel is being built inside the forest (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has raised concerns after unknown individuals believed to be connected with powers that be encroached Ngong Forest, where the construction of a luxury hotel has begun.

The non-governmental organization wrote a letter to the Kenya Forest Service CEO, Alexander Lemarkoko, and sought clarification regarding the hotel being erected, the identity of the owner and the details on who authorised the construction.

“As you are aware, Ngong Road Forest is a critical ecological and biodiversity resource in Nairobi. It provides essential ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration, air purification, and water catchment protection, and serves as an important recreational and educational green space for the city's residents. It is also home to diverse flora and fauna, some of which are endangered,” stated GBM in the letter.

The movement wants KFS to name the developer, outline the process by which the developer was granted access to erect the hotel and provide a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and license as issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) regarding the project.

It remains to be seen whether the relevant government authorities will take action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST