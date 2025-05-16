SHOCK as powerful cartels grab part of Ngong Forest - A luxurious hotel is being built inside the forest (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 16, 2025 - The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has raised concerns after unknown individuals believed to be connected with powers that be encroached Ngong Forest, where the construction of a luxury hotel has begun.
The non-governmental organization wrote a letter to the
Kenya Forest Service CEO, Alexander Lemarkoko, and sought clarification
regarding the hotel being erected, the identity of the owner and the details on
who authorised the construction.
“As you are aware, Ngong Road Forest is a critical
ecological and biodiversity resource in Nairobi. It provides essential
ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration, air purification, and water
catchment protection, and serves as an important recreational and educational
green space for the city's residents. It is also home to diverse flora and
fauna, some of which are endangered,” stated GBM in the letter.
The movement wants KFS to name the developer, outline the
process by which the developer was granted access to erect the hotel and
provide a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and license
as issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) regarding the
project.
It remains to be seen whether the relevant government authorities will take action.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
