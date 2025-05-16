Nitakuchapa! See how this Mzungu Mumama embarrassed her Kenyan Ben 10 during interview on OBINNA Show!







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Comedian Obinna recently hosted a young Kenyan man who has been trending online for flaunting his relationship with an older Mzungu woman.

The couple has captured attention with viral videos showing the young man serenading the woman, who appears old enough to be his mother.

Their public display of affection and chemistry sparked intense discussions, and they took the opportunity to share their love story during the interview.

However, communication between the two seemed strained, with both struggling to express themselves in English.

Interestingly, the woman, who came to Kenya for a vacation in January, has picked up some Swahili, easing their conversations.

When asked how they met, the man said they met on TikTok but offered no further details.

However, there was some tension when he claimed they had been together for two months - prompting the woman to correct him, saying it had been three months.

She jokingly warned him, “Nitakuchapa! I’ll take you back to school.”

The interview has sparked mixed reactions online, with many speculating that the man may be using the relationship hoping to get a visa and relocate with the lady abroad.

Watch the video below.

Sasa hii ni nini jameni? pic.twitter.com/bkdmYhNJJR — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) May 15, 2025

