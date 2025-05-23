SAMIDOH wows netizens with heartfelt birthday tribute to estranged wife EDDAY NDERITU - ‘Grateful for the journey we’ve walked together’







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Mugithi sensation Samidoh Muchoki has wowed netizens with a touching birthday tribute to his estranged wife, Edday Nderitu.

Taking to social media, the singer praised Edday as “an incredible woman and an amazing mother,” acknowledging her strength and the quiet sacrifices she makes for their family.

“Happy Birthday to an incredible woman and the amazing mother of our kids… Grateful for the journey we’ve walked together and everything you hold down behind the scenes,” he wrote, closing with wishes for laughter, growth, and steady love.

Now living in the U.S, Edday marked her birthday with a deeply reflective post.

“Today, I celebrate more than just my birthday - I celebrate healing, elevation, and the unwavering grace of God,” she shared.

In her message, Edday opened up about a transformative year, filled with answered prayers.

“I’ve cried, prayed, laughed, let go, and bloomed in ways I never imagined,” she wrote.

The couple’s relationship has long been in the public eye, especially after Samidoh’s highly publicized affair with controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

The affair, which resulted in two children, triggered intense public scrutiny and personal turmoil.

Edday, who openly rejected a polygamous marriage, made the difficult decision to relocate to the U.S with her children in search of peace, stability, and emotional healing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST