Mugithi singer SAMIDOH leaves fans worried with cryptic post about death - ‘In case I die unexpectedly...”

Friday, May 23, 2025 - Celebrated mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has sparked concern among fans after sharing a deeply emotional and cryptic message about life, death, and how he wishes to be remembered.
The now-deleted Instagram post came just hours after he
penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his estranged wife, Edday Nderitu.
“In case I die unexpectedly, or before my time, I want you
to know that I’ve lived a full and good life,” the singer wrote.
“Allah gave me an opportunity to travel the world, see
nature at its best, and meet incredible humans I was fortunate enough to share
a moment with.”
“Let the world remember my name not just as a combination of
letters, but a heart that burned with a flame.”
He went on to urge those who knew him to remember the dreams
they once chased together and to honor his memory by living life with passion.
“If you ever miss me, look at the stars - I’ll be there
shining brightly,” he added.
“And tell my mama I did my best.”
Samidoh has often made more headlines for his tumultuous
love life than his music.
His highly publicized affair with Nairobi Senator Karen
Nyamu, with whom he shares two children, caused a major rift in his marriage to
Edday Nderitu.
After rejecting a polygamous arrangement, Edday chose to
relocate to the U.S. with their children.
Recently, reports emerged suggesting that Samidoh and Nyamu
have quietly parted ways, adding another layer of emotional complexity to his
life, and fueling speculation that his cryptic message may have been a
reflection of personal turmoil behind the scenes.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
