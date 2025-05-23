Mugithi singer SAMIDOH leaves fans worried with cryptic post about death - ‘In case I die unexpectedly...”







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Celebrated mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has sparked concern among fans after sharing a deeply emotional and cryptic message about life, death, and how he wishes to be remembered.

The now-deleted Instagram post came just hours after he penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his estranged wife, Edday Nderitu.

“In case I die unexpectedly, or before my time, I want you to know that I’ve lived a full and good life,” the singer wrote.

“Allah gave me an opportunity to travel the world, see nature at its best, and meet incredible humans I was fortunate enough to share a moment with.”

“Let the world remember my name not just as a combination of letters, but a heart that burned with a flame.”

He went on to urge those who knew him to remember the dreams they once chased together and to honor his memory by living life with passion.

“If you ever miss me, look at the stars - I’ll be there shining brightly,” he added.

“And tell my mama I did my best.”

Samidoh has often made more headlines for his tumultuous love life than his music.

His highly publicized affair with Nairobi Senator Karen Nyamu, with whom he shares two children, caused a major rift in his marriage to Edday Nderitu.

After rejecting a polygamous arrangement, Edday chose to relocate to the U.S. with their children.

Recently, reports emerged suggesting that Samidoh and Nyamu have quietly parted ways, adding another layer of emotional complexity to his life, and fueling speculation that his cryptic message may have been a reflection of personal turmoil behind the scenes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST