DADDY OWEN gets candid on failed marriage with FARIDA WAMBUI and why he will never wear a wedding ring!







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Veteran gospel singer Daddy Owen has opened up on his failed marriage with ex-wife Farida Wambui.

In a recent interview, the System Ya Kapungala hitmaker shared life lessons he’s learned from his six-year marriage, including why love alone is not enough.

The singer revealed that when he first got married in 2016, he believed love was the foundation of a successful union.

However, after their divorce, he’s come to value “purpose” over emotion.

“Purpose gives direction. When a woman joins you in marriage, she should align with a clear vision, not confusion,” he said.

Owen emphasized that men often marry women with less financial standing because it’s easier for them to align with a man's vision.

“If your vision is clear, she’ll fit into it,” he noted.

Owen warned that both partners evolve over time, shaped by environment and life’s milestones.

“It’s a lie to expect a woman to remain the same. Even the environment can change her,” he added.

Once bitten, Owen is now more guarded about his personal life.

“Even if I marry again, I’ll never wear a wedding ring,” he confessed, saying he prefers to keep fans guessing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST