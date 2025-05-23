DADDY OWEN gets candid on failed marriage with FARIDA WAMBUI and why he will never wear a wedding ring!

Friday, May 23, 2025 - Veteran gospel singer Daddy Owen has opened up on his failed marriage with ex-wife Farida Wambui.
In a recent interview, the System Ya Kapungala hitmaker shared life lessons he’s learned from
his six-year marriage, including why love alone is not enough.
The singer revealed that when he first got married in 2016,
he believed love was the foundation of a successful union.
However, after their divorce, he’s come to value “purpose”
over emotion.
“Purpose gives direction. When a woman joins you in
marriage, she should align with a clear vision, not confusion,” he said.
Owen emphasized that men often marry women with less
financial standing because it’s easier for them to align with a man's vision.
“If your vision is clear, she’ll fit into it,” he noted.
Owen warned that both partners evolve over time, shaped by
environment and life’s milestones.
“It’s a lie to expect a woman to remain the same. Even the
environment can change her,” he added.
Once bitten, Owen is now more guarded about his personal
life.
“Even if I marry again, I’ll never wear a wedding ring,” he
confessed, saying he prefers to keep fans guessing.
