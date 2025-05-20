Aspiring Kibwezi politician constructs a police post, hands it over to authorities to tackle insecurity (PHOTOs)



Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - In a rare act of selfless leadership, Kibwezi East parliamentary aspirant, Willie Malile, has taken matters into his own hands by constructing a fully functional police post using his personal resources and handed it over to the National Police Service.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Kibwezi East, where residents have long decried an increase in criminal activity and the lack of a reliable police presence.

Despite repeated pleas to elected leaders, the community's calls had largely gone unanswered-until Malile stepped in.

According to residents, cases of burglary, theft, and violent attacks had been on the rise, instilling fear and disrupting daily life.

The new police post is expected to play a key role in restoring safety and improving response time by law enforcement in the area.





The Kenyan DAILY POST