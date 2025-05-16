RUTO’s flowergirl, MILLICENT OMANGA, causes commotion online after sharing a PHOTO rocking a short skater skirt - See reactions!







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Former Senator Millicent Omanga has stirred social media after posting a photo of herself in a short skater skirt at what appears to be a golf course.

Known for confidently flaunting her curves, Omanga captioned the photo, “Mapema ndio best.”

The photo has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens praising her bold fashion choice and others criticized the outfit, saying, “everything looks good when covered.”

However, Omanga appears unfazed, continuing to live unapologetically and enjoying life on her own terms.

See the post and reactions.

