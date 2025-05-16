Singer BIEN takes ‘Ruto Must Go’ gospel to U.S during his concert in Washington D.C (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Award-winning Kenyan singer and songwriter Bien is currently in the United States for a music tour.

During his concert in Washington D.C, the former Sauti Sol lead vocalist used the stage to express his political stance by leading the crowd in the popular chant, “Ruto Must Go.”

The slogan, widely used by Kenya’s Gen Z, has become a rallying cry against President Ruto, highlighting issues such as corruption and youth abductions.

Bien joins a growing list of Kenyan celebrities unafraid to speak out on political matters, despite potential backlash.

His act signals how the Gen Z movement is gaining global traction, using both local and international platforms to voice dissent.

The message is clear: “Ruto Must Go” is no longer just a local chant - it’s going global.

Watch the video below.

I’m shockingly impressed by @bienaimesol as he spread the #RutoMustGo gospel in America. pic.twitter.com/gguo8dU3Lq — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST