Kenyan rapper DYANA CODS sends her boyfriend Ksh 90,000 and urges Kenyan women to spend on their men (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, May 16, 2025 – Kenyan rapper Dyana Cods has challenged women to spend on the men they are dating and she is leading by example.

This is after the 23-year-old music sensation, known for her viral hit Set It featuring Ajay from Buruklyn Boyz, shared a screenshot showing she had sent her boyfriend Ksh 90,000, with a cheeky caption:

“Girls, if you don’t spend on your man, I will.”

The bold move left many of her fans stunned.

While men celebrated her gesture and wished they were in her boyfriend’s shoes, women had mixed reactions.

Some outright dismissed the idea, questioning what men have done to deserve such treatment, while others defended her modern approach to love.

Dyana is no stranger to disrupting traditional expectations.

In a candid post from September 2024, she revealed she doesn’t expect dowry or lavish spending from a partner.

“I don't have high standards. I don't ask for money or dowry. All I ask for is loyalty, love, and intelligence,” she said.

Well, it seems Dyana Cods isn’t just redefining Kenyan music—she’s also rewriting the rules of modern relationships.

