REVEALD! ADANI whistleblower AMENYA exposes UDA MP’s wife constructing luxurious hotel inside Ngong Forest







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Adani deal whistleblower Nelson Amenya has linked the wife of a senior United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament to the construction of an eco-camp within the Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary.

According to Amenya, Nelson Koech’s wife, the MP for Belgut, is the one allegedly behind the construction of the resort in Ngong Road Forest meant to host guests during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

He called on Kenyans to resist what he described as “blatant impunity” and the abuse of protected public land.

Taking to X Amenya posted: “Nelson Koech’s wife the MP for Belgut is the one allegedly behind the construction of the resort in Ngong road forest preparing for AFCON.”

“These people must be held accountable at some point in time, we can’t go on like this. It’s too much.”

His revelations sparked widespread public outrage and protests, ultimately forcing President William Ruto to cancel the deal.

The Ngong Forest revelations have drawn sharp criticism from the Green Belt Movement (GBM), which accused the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) of approving the project without proper public consultation.

GBM stated that the developer skipped the mandatory participation forum and began construction without a license from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

The movement has signaled its intent to pursue legal action to halt the project and protect the forest from irreversible damage.

Last year, Amenya exposed the controversial JKIA-Adani deal, in which the Government planned to hand over management of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Indian conglomerate, Adani Group.

