SAMIDOH in trouble over ‘wantam’ chants as he is transferred from Nairobi to hardship area and faces disciplinary action!







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Mugithi singer and police officer, Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu popularly known as Samidoh, faces possible disciplinary action after chanting "Wantam" during a recent live performance.

"Wantam," a slang term derived from "one term," is widely used by critics of President William Ruto to suggest he should serve only one term and go home in 2027.

Samidoh reportedly chanted the phrase after a section of the crowd heckled him over his recent visit to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s Karen residence, accusing him of aligning with Government policies.

According to credible sources, senior officers within the National Police Service (NPS) have since transferred Samidoh from the Central Region Police Headquarters to the Administration Police’s Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.

NPS regulations bar officers from engaging in political activity and require them to maintain strict neutrality and loyalty to the Government.

Samidoh’s conduct is seen as a breach of the Service Standing Orders (SSO).

He now faces disciplinary proceedings, which could result in penalties ranging from a warning to dismissal from service.

