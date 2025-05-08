Reactions as Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA is exposed for fraudulently pocketing Ksh 960 million meant for victims of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash! ‘This is evil’



Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata is at the centre of a shocking scandal, following an explosive NTV investigation that accuses him of illegally pocketing compensation funds meant for victims of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The investigative report alleges that Kang’ata forged death certificates and fraudulently claimed payouts for six victims using fake identities.

Disturbingly, some of the individuals falsely listed as deceased are currently serving as County Executive Committee Members (CECs) in Murang’a County.

Each of the 34 bereaved Kenyan families was entitled to $1.2 million (approx. KSh 160 million), but Kang’ata is accused of siphoning KSh 960 million meant for the six families through the fraudulent claims.

In footage aired by NTV, the Governor stops short of denying the allegations, instead insinuating that President William Ruto is behind the exposé to sabotage his political career.

“I know who leaked this,” Kang’ata claims, framing the scandal as a politically motivated attack.

The revelations have triggered widespread public outrage, with many Kenyans expressing disbelief over the alleged exploitation of grieving families for financial gain.

