Former PS and renowned scholar, Professor ELIJAH BITANGE NDEMO, appointed new University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Kenya's premier public university, the University of Nairobi (UoN), has made a significant leadership transition with the appointment of former ICT Permanent Secretary, Professor Elijah Bitange Ndemo, as its new Vice Chancellor.

His appointment was officially confirmed in a letter dated May 2nd, 2025, signed by the university council chairperson, Prof. Amukowa Anangwe.

Prof. Ndemo, who is currently serving as Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, will formally take over the VC role upon completing his diplomatic assignment in Brussels - expected within the next six months.

In the interim, Prof. Francis Mulaa, the newly appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, will serve in an acting capacity.

The council's appointment memo, also copied to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, emphasized that the move was to ensure continuity in leadership as Prof. Margaret Hutchinson’s term as acting VC concludes.

“This is in exercise of the Council’s authority... and to avoid any leadership vacuum,” stated Prof. Anangwe. Once Prof. Ndemo officially assumes office, Prof. Mulaa’s acting tenure will end.

Even so, the council has empowered Mulaa to fully execute the roles and responsibilities of the VC in line with the Universities Act, 2012, the UoN Charter, and relevant Government policies.

Prof. Mulaa is a respected scholar within the Faculty of Science and Technology.

Prof. Ndemo brings a wealth of experience in academia, public service, and international diplomacy.

He has been instrumental in advancing Kenya's ICT sector, notably through initiatives like the installation of undersea submarine cables and the promotion of tech hubs such as iHub and mLab.

His academic credentials include a PhD in Industrial Economics from the University of Sheffield, an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota.

The Kenyan DAILY POST