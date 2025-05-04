RAILA’s man, JUNET MOHAMMED, dismisses ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogan as he pledges loyalty to broad-based Government

Sunday, May 4, 2025 - National Assembly Minority Leader, Junet Mohamed, has dismissed the ongoing “Ruto Must Go” campaigns, describing them as outdated and lacking political weight.
Speaking during an interdenominational church service in
Migori County attended by President William Ruto, the Suna East MP said the
slogan has lost relevance.
Junet likened the slogan to past political chants that
failed to unseat sitting presidents.
“They said ‘Moi Must
Go’ when I was in primary school.”
“We shouted ‘Uhuru Must Go’ until he finished his term.”
“These slogans don’t need launching - you can just shout
them in a Nairobi microphone.”
“They’ve lost meaning,” he said.
The ODM lawmaker also criticized recent rallies led by
former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, urging opposition leaders to
focus on articulating their agenda rather than reviving tired slogans.
Reaffirming his allegiance to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and
the broad-based coalition Government, Junet warned dissenting party members
against attacking the President or the administration.
“We signed 10
agreements to unite Kenyans, and we will honor them.”
“There’s no room for insults against the president, those
acting otherwise are going against our own MOU,” he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments