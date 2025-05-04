RAILA’s man, JUNET MOHAMMED, dismisses ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogan as he pledges loyalty to broad-based Government







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - National Assembly Minority Leader, Junet Mohamed, has dismissed the ongoing “Ruto Must Go” campaigns, describing them as outdated and lacking political weight.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Migori County attended by President William Ruto, the Suna East MP said the slogan has lost relevance.

Junet likened the slogan to past political chants that failed to unseat sitting presidents.

“They said ‘Moi Must Go’ when I was in primary school.”

“We shouted ‘Uhuru Must Go’ until he finished his term.”

“These slogans don’t need launching - you can just shout them in a Nairobi microphone.”

“They’ve lost meaning,” he said.

The ODM lawmaker also criticized recent rallies led by former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, urging opposition leaders to focus on articulating their agenda rather than reviving tired slogans.

Reaffirming his allegiance to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and the broad-based coalition Government, Junet warned dissenting party members against attacking the President or the administration.

“We signed 10 agreements to unite Kenyans, and we will honor them.”

“There’s no room for insults against the president, those acting otherwise are going against our own MOU,” he stated.

