President SULUHU talks tough following deportation of MARTHA KARUA and Kenyan activists from Tanzania - ‘I will not allow you to destabilize my country’







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu has issued a stern warning to foreign activists whom she claims are trying to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

This comes following attempts by several regional figures to attend the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who faces treason charges.

“We have started to observe a trend in which activists from within our region are attempting to intrude and interfere in our affairs.”

“If they have been controlled in their country, let them not come to disrupt us... they have already destabilised their countries and the only remaining peaceful nation is Tanzania.” Suluhu said during the launch of Tanzania’s new foreign policy.

Her remarks came shortly after several Kenyan human rights defenders, including former Justice Minister Martha Karua and ex-Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, were detained and deported upon arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The group had travelled to observe Lissu’s court appearance in Dar es Salaam.

Suluhu directed national security agencies to block what she termed "ill-mannered individuals" from overstepping boundaries.

Lissu, leader of the main opposition party Chadema, is accused of treason over a speech allegedly inciting citizens to boycott the October elections.

In April, Chadema was barred from the polls for failing to sign a required code of conduct.

Lissu’s case resumes June 2nd.

