Kenyan man disappears mysteriously in Poland - He was last captured on CCTV crossing a road (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - The family of a Kenyan man who vanished over a week ago in Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki, Poland, is pleading for help to locate their missing loved one, whose sudden disappearance under unclear circumstances has left them distraught and desperate for answers.

Kevin Kiprotich Klima, who was reportedly unwell and receiving medical treatment, was last seen on CCTV crossing a road near his residence but has not been heard from since.

The area known for its dense forests and recent heavy rainfall has complicated search efforts.

His phone remains switched off and despite ongoing efforts by Polish authorities and the Kenyan community in Poland, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.