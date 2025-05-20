MARTHA KARUA slams President SULUHU over deportation from Tanzania and calling her an ‘invader’







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has strongly criticized Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu for accusing her and other Kenyan activists of “invading” Tanzania, following their deportation on Sunday.

In a brief statement, Karua denied the claims, insisting that she and her colleagues entered Tanzania legally through recognized immigration procedures, in accordance with the East African Community (EAC) free movement policy.

"Samia Suluhu, we did not invade your country.”

“We came legally as people from the East African Community bloc, but we were barred from entry and ejected," said Karua.

The former Justice Minister and Azimio la Umoja principal termed the deportation a violation of regional cooperation and unity.

Karua’s remarks came hours after Suluhu, during a public address, accused foreign activists of attempting to destabilize Tanzania.

Without naming individuals directly, the Tanzanian leader warned against increasing regional political activism, which she claimed is being fueled by social media campaigns.

"We have begun witnessing a stream of activists from within this region attempting to interfere with our activities.

“They have destroyed their countries, now they want to do the same with ours," Suluhu stated.

She urged security agencies to remain vigilant and act swiftly against foreigners she described as having "ill intentions."

The Tanzanian government deported six Kenyans on Sunday, including Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and journalist Hanifa Adan.

The group had travelled to Dar es Salaam to show solidarity with detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST