PHOTOs of the Police landcruiser that ran over an IED in Daadab, Garissa County - Three officers survived the blast!







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Three police officers narrowly escaped death after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Daadab, Garissa County.

The early morning attack occurred around 6am on Thursday, according to Garissa County Commissioner Naftali Koojo.

The explosive, buried in a hole dug in the middle of the road, caused significant damage to the police Land Cruiser, blowing off its bumpers and siren.

Two civilians aboard the vehicle sustained soft tissue injuries and were rushed to hospital along with the officers for medical assessment.

Security agencies remain on high alert amid rising militant activity in the volatile North Eastern region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST