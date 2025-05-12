VIDEOs of the ill-fated flashy Kasarani Matatu, Uppercut, being driven recklessly before Nyeri accident - It is owned by UDA city politician and a close ally of Governor SAKAJA







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Videos have emerged on social media showing the ill-fated ‘Uppercut’ matatu being driven recklessly along Thika Road, before it was involved in an accident in Nyeri.

In the videos, the infamous matatu is seen swaying between lanes on the busy highway, with young men hanging off the left side and others leaning out of the windows.

The same matatu, which was infamous for bullying motorists along Thika Road, overturned during a road trip to Nyeri.

The driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, lost control of the matatu on Sunday night, leading to the fatal accident that left several people dead and others seriously injured.

The matatu is owned by Mwiki Ward MCA Sam Kago, a close ally of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

