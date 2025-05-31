Nowhere to hide as HELB announces plans to use Police to track loan defaulters both in Kenya and abroad







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced plans to enlist police support in tracking down loan defaulters in a renewed push to recover billions in unpaid student loans.

The move, revealed on Friday, May 30th, aims to boost the board’s financial sustainability and ensure more needy students can access funding.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari said the board is finalising a partnership with law enforcement agencies to trace beneficiaries who are employed, both in Kenya and abroad, but have failed to begin repayment.

“This is not just about finances. It’s about responsibility and patriotism. Loan repayment enables future students to benefit from the same support,” Monari told MPs.

He warned that high default rates are threatening HELB’s revolving fund model, which relies on recovered loans to support new applicants.

Committee members, however, urged HELB to improve public awareness through testimonials, media campaigns, and alternative fundraising methods.

Monari said the crackdown comes after repeated warnings went unheeded. HELB had earlier issued a notice offering an 80 per cent penalty waiver for those who clear their balances in full.

Many defaulters have blamed unemployment, urging HELB to extend the grace period to allow job-seeking time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST