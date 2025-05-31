Standard Group journalists barred from State House during Slovenian President's visit - Is RUTO hitting back over their ‘bold headlines’







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Journalists from the Standard Group were on Saturday, May 31st, denied access to State House during the official visit of Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar.

While other media houses were allowed in, specific instructions were issued to block Standard Group reporters from covering the event.

The exclusion comes amid growing tensions between the Government and the Mombasa Road-based media house over its critical reporting and bold newspaper headlines targeting President William Ruto’s administration.

In recent weeks, several senior Government officials have accused the Standard Group of misreporting facts and attempting to tarnish the Government's image.

The fallout has led to the withdrawal of Government advertising contracts from the media house, further escalating the standoff.

On March 26th, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen publicly criticized the Standard, especially after a headline described him as a “Below Average CS.”

President Musar is in Kenya as the Chief Guest for the Madaraka Day celebrations scheduled for June 1st in Homa Bay County.