SHOCK as man brutally attacks estranged wife with a machete and bites her ears in Makueni - See how the monster tricked her!







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - A middle-aged woman is recuperating at Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital after a brutal assault by her estranged husband in Kitaingo, Kilome, Makueni County.

The victim, Naomi Ndanu, suffered deep machete cuts to the head, blunt force trauma from a rungu, and bite wounds to her ears in what authorities have described as a horrific case of domestic violence.

Ndanu told police that her former husband had called her under the pretense of collecting her belongings.

Upon arrival, he allegedly locked the door and launched the vicious attack, leaving her for dead.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to his arrest.

In another shocking case within the same area, another woman is receiving treatment at Makueni Referral Hospital after she was attacked by her ex-husband.

The man is also accused of killing the woman’s father, who had reportedly rushed to her aid.

Authorities have confirmed both incidents, raising concerns over rising domestic violence cases in the region.