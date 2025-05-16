Kenyan LADY shares heartwarming video showing the moment she met her biological father for the first time after 21-years (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has touched hearts online after sharing a deeply emotional video of the moment she met her biological father for the first time after 21 years.

Although she didn’t reveal the circumstances that kept them apart, the heartfelt moment resonated with many.

In the clip, the two share a warm, tearful embrace, with the lady visibly overwhelmed by emotion.

She captioned the video: “Meeting my biological father for the first time after 21 years. I don’t know how I felt, but I was happy and found myself crying.”

The awe-inspiring video has sparked a heated debate about the significance of father-child relationships.

Many netizens emphasize that children deserve a bond with their fathers, regardless of past issues between parents.

Watch the video and reactions below.

