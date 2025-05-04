MUTAHI NGUNYI downplays MATIANG’I’s presidential ambitions and predicts RUTO-GACHAGUA handshake ahead of 2027 polls







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has cast doubt on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, May 4th, Ngunyi labeled Matiang’i an “overrated greenhorn” and expressed confidence that President William Ruto would easily secure a second term.

He argued that despite backing from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Matiang’i stands little chance at the ballot.

“Matiang’i is an overrated greenhorn. Working with Uhuru, they couldn’t make Raila President.”

“How will a deadwood like Uhuru make Matiang’i President?” Ngunyi posed.

The analyst further questioned Uhuru’s influence, citing his failure to rally the Mt. Kenya region behind ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in the 2022 elections.

Ngunyi also predicted a political reconciliation between President Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, ahead of the 2027 polls.

“GEMA votes will be delivered by Gachagua. And Riggy G will reconcile with Ruto by 2027. End of discussion!” he tweeted.

Matiang’i declared his presidential bid on May 2nd during a homecoming rally at Gusii Stadium, Kisii County.

“I have spoken it now from my own mouth. I am ready,” he stated.

To strengthen his campaign, Matiang’i has enlisted the services of Canadian lobbying firm, Dickens & Madson, reportedly spending over Ksh. 32 million to boost his international profile and garner strategic support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST