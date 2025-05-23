EDDAY NDERITU breaks silence with emotional post after SAMIDOH’s cryptic post about death that has left fans worried!







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Edday Nderitu, estranged wife of Mugithi sensation, Samidoh Muchoki, has poured her heart out in a deeply emotional post just hours after Samidoh shared a cryptic note about death that left fans concerned.

Taking to Instagram, Edday posted a heartfelt message alongside a family photo featuring herself, Samidoh, and their children.

She described her family as “untouchable, not because of who they are but because of whose they are,” and emphasized that their strength comes from God’s covering.

“They walk through fire and do not burn. They face storms and still stand tall,” she wrote, highlighting their endurance despite life’s challenges.

She also referenced past trials vaguely, mentioning “weapons” that had tried to destroy them, but reaffirmed that no harm prevailed.

“Favour pursues them. Grace envelops them. Peace carries them,” she added, calling her family “God’s chosen - untouchable, unshakeable, unbreakable.”

Her message comes after Samidoh’s cryptic May 22nd post, in which he spoke about a life well-lived and subtly hinted at an untimely death.

“Let the world remember my name not just as a combination of letters but as a heart that burned with a fierce flame.”

“If I die young, remember the dreams we chased together, dreams of a better life, not only for ourselves but for generations to come.”

“If you ever miss me, look at the stars; I will be there shining brightly, reminding you to live your life with passion, chase your dreams, and treasure the people around you,”

“Also remember to tell my mama I did my best!” he added.

The timing of Edday’s uplifting message seems to offer not only comfort to their children but also reassurance to fans amid uncertainty surrounding Samidoh’s wellbeing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST