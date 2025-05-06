MOSES KURIA sparks reactions with cryptic tweet on the outcome of the 2027 Presidential election - ‘I know’







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Moses Kuria, the senior economic advisor to President William Ruto, has sparked speculation over the 2027 General Elections with a cryptic tweet drawing parallels to Kenya's past political history.

On Monday, May 5th, the former Trade Cabinet Secretary suggested that despite changing times, Kenya’s political patterns remain largely unchanged.

Kuria likened the upcoming 2027 election to the 1992 and 1997 polls - both won by the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

"The more things change, the more they remain the same.”

“The 2027 presidential election will have the same intrigues and outcomes as both the 1992 and 1997 presidential elections.”

“I was in the heart of both, so I know," Kuria tweeted, adding that he will elaborate further in an upcoming TV interview.

The 1992 election, Kenya’s first under multiparty democracy, saw Moi retain the presidency with 1,962,866 votes.

His closest challenger, Kenneth Matiba of FORD-Asili, secured 1,404,266 votes.

Mwai Kibaki of the Democratic Party followed with 1,050,617 votes, while Jaramogi Oginga Odinga of FORD-Kenya garnered 903,886 votes. The divided opposition allowed Moi to win with just over 36 percent of the total vote.

In 1997, a similar scenario played out as Moi triumphed again amid a fragmented opposition field.

Kuria’s comments have reignited discussions on opposition unity ahead of 2027 and whether history is poised to repeat itself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST