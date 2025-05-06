Driver attached to Governor ORENGO’s office dies in a tragic accident along Nakuru-Naivasha Highway (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has confirmed the death of county driver, George Were, following a tragic road accident at Delamere Centre on the evening of Monday, May 5th.

The accident occurred while Were was on official duty, transporting senior County officials en route to Naivasha.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 6th, Governor Orengo expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing Were as a dedicated public servant who lost his life in the line of duty.

The vehicle was ferrying top officials, including Chief Officer for Education Richard Ogeda and Easter Okello from the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), both of whom sustained injuries in the crash alongside other staff members.

“It is a deeply sorrowful evening for Siaya County as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Senior Driver George Were,” Orengo stated. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and pray they find strength during this painful time.”

Governor Orengo also wished a swift and full recovery to all those injured, emphasizing that the county stands in solidarity with everyone affected by the tragic incident.

See photos of the deceased driver and the remains of the vehicle below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST