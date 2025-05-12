More PHOTOs of the woman who was killed alongside her daughter by her jilted GSU officer lover after she reunited with her estranged husband







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Police have launched investigations after a GSU officer shot dead a local school teacher alongside her daughter before turning the gun on himself.

The tragic incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Neighbours reported that they heard four gunshots before alerting police officers.

Police rushed to the scene and found three lifeless bodies.

The teacher, identified as Sheila Mokaya, was shot twice, while her daughter was killed by one bullet.

The officer died from a single gunshot.

The GSU officer was in a relationship with the teacher, and the two had quarreled on Saturday night before the tragic incident.





Reports indicate that the woman had informed the officer that her family and her estranged husband had reconciled.

The officer felt betrayed upon learning of the development and committed the heinous murder.

Below are photos of the deceased teacher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST