PHOTOs of SHEILA MOKAYA and her adorable 5-year–old daughter!! Her GSU officer boyfriend shot them dead and turned the gun on himself!







Monday, May 12, 2025 - A somber mood has engulfed Mukunguni Junior Secondary School in Lamu Central following the tragic killing of teacher Sheila Mokaya and her 5-year-old daughter by her boyfriend, a GSU officer, who later turned the gun on himself.

Sheila had been posted to the school in August 2023.

The shocking incident has left the community reeling, with three lives lost in an instant.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the horrific act, which has sparked outrage from all and sundry.

Investigations into the tragedy are currently ongoing.

See photos of Sheila, her daughter and the GSU monster officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST