Sharpshooter!! Corporal OGOLA exposed as a deadbeat father after abandoning his 7 baby mamas (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Corporal Ogola, a police officer based in Kibra, has become the talk of TikTok and other social media platforms after damning allegations surfaced about his personal life.

According to reports circulating online, the officer is accused of being a serial womanizer, with claims that he has fathered children with at least seven different women.

The scandal was brought to light by one of his alleged baby mamas, who shared her experience on TikTok.

The woman claimed that Ogola has a habit of impregnating women and then abandoning them.

She suggested that all of his baby mamas should unite and form a WhatsApp group to get to know each other and support one another.

See his photos.

