Monster on The Run!! PHOTOs of SAMUEL MATHENGE, the ruthless man who stabbed his beautiful girlfriend, SHARON, more than 10 times as her son watched







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - The family of Sharon Cate, a 40-year-old woman who was murdered by her boyfriend in cold blood, is seeking justice, even as details of the horrific murder emerge.

Reports indicate that Cate was brutally killed in front of her 11-year-old son, following a domestic quarrel.

On that fateful night, the suspect identified as Samuel Mathenge, visited Cate at her rented house within Kayole junction along Kangundo Road.

A violent altercation ensued and in the process, he stabbed her more than 10 times as her son helplessly watched.

He fled the scene when the minor ran out to seek help.

He was seen leaving the compound at around 10pm with a Maasai Shuka on his head to conceal his identity.

Cate’s body was found lying in a pool of blood after neighbours responded to her son’s distress call.

She had deep stab wounds on the head.

“I was among the first people to step into the house after police, and what I saw was horrific. Sharon lay dead with several stabs on the head, neck and arms,” said Wambui, Sharon’s sister.

According to the family, Sharon and Mathenge had dated for only two years, even though it was not clear if they had plans to get married, but insisted that they were in love.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Photos of the deceased lady.

