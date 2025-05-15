This cheeky slay queen has shocked Kenyans with her crazy antics in the name of content creation (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - The pursuit of online fame has driven many content creators - particularly Gen Z - to engage in extreme antics.

A case in point is this daring slay queen who has stunned netizens with her crazy stunt.

In the now-viral video, she is seen dancing gleefully in the rain, claiming she enjoys it.

While some praised her carefree spirit, many online users expressed concern, criticizing the stunt as reckless.

They warned that such behavior, aimed at gaining likes and views, could lead to health risks like cold-related infections.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on the lengths some are willing to go just to trend.Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.

This cheeky slay queen has shocked Kenyans with her crazy antics in the name of content creation pic.twitter.com/lTadbwN5xm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST