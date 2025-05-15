BERLY ADHIAMBO brutally murdered by her husband, who later took his own life! Double Tragedy!







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - A local activist has highlighted the brutal murder of Berly Vera Adhiambo, who was murdered by her husband.

Vera’s badly mutilated body was found in the house.

This is Beryl Vera Adhiambo.She was 30 years old

Lived in Banana Estate behind Joybec Building, Migori Town

Survived by: Four children – a set of twin boys and two daughters

Beryl Vera Adhiambo, was a wife and mother of four, who was brutally murdered by her husband, Erick Otucho in their home in Migori. The two returned home at around 3:00 a.m. on the morning of May 9th, 2025. Their househelp opened the door for them and saw them go into their bedroom.

Later that day, concern arose when the bedroom door remained shut for many hours. The househelp alerted Beryl’s family, who, after being unable to reach her, contacted the police. Upon arrival, officers broke down the locked bedroom door and discovered Beryl’s body - she had been stabbed multiple times in the face and all over her body.

Her husband, Erick, had locked the door behind him and fled the scene. He remains missing (her family reports that he died by suicide yesterday).

Her brother reported, the last time she left for 3 days after being beaten, she came back only for her to be beaten even worse.

This time, he waited for her to undress then taped her mouth and started beating her with a wire, she was with marks all over her body, the next day she chose to leave again, she stayed away for a week, he followed her at her friend's place in Migori where he knew she was hiding. He persuaded her with tears to come back, that he would never do that again, and that he had changed and many other many short stories of that kind.

Her husband took the kids back to their house in Migori to go to school and Beryl despite telling her mom she had a bad feeling about going back, she followed her family. She was murdered after a week.

This was not the first time Beryl had suffered at his hands. She had previously reported incidents of violence to the police, but no effective action was taken to protect her. Her four young children, were left in the house during the ordeal - now forever scarred by the loss of their mother.

