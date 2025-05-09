MIGUNA reveals IEBC Chair nominee, ERASTUS ETHEKON, and Commissioner NOOR HASSAN’s ties to RUTO and RAILA in 2027 poll plot





Friday, May 9, 2025 - President William Ruto’s recent nomination of Erastus Edung Ethekon as the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman has sparked political controversy.





Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna alleges that the appointments are part of a wider plan between Ruto and Raila Odinga to influence the 2027 elections.





In a post on X, Miguna alleged that the newly nominated IEBC team was “cooked up by Ruto and Raila” to rig the next General Election.





He questioned the independence of the commission, citing close personal and political links between the nominees and key political figures.





Ethekon, a former Turkana County Attorney, is reportedly a cousin of former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who now serves as Ruto’s Deputy Chief of Staff.





Also raising concern is the nomination of Hassan Noor Hassan, a former Provincial Commissioner in the Moi era, who is the brother-in-law of Junet Mohammed - a close ally of Raila Odinga.





Hassan was also linked to the NYS scandal.





The six other nominees to the commission include Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu), Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu), and Fahima Araphat Abdallah (Lamu).





Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has already rejected the list, criticising Ruto for failing to consult key political stakeholders.





He warned that the process has eroded public trust in the IEBC ahead of upcoming by-elections and the 2027 polls.