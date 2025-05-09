No, Thank You! Why Prof. BITANGE NDEMO has declined University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor appointment





Friday, May 9, 2025 - The University of Nairobi (UoN) has been thrust into leadership uncertainty after the anticipated appointment of renowned academic and diplomat Prof. Elijah Bitange Ndemo as Vice Chancellor took an unexpected turn.





Prof. Ndemo has officially declined the position, citing concerns over procedural irregularities in the appointment process.





In a statement released on May 9 th , 2025, Prof. Ndemo confirmed he was among five candidates shortlisted for the role.





Following interviews held on March 21 st , he was selected as one of the three finalists.





On May 5 th , he received a formal appointment letter from University Council Chairman Hon. Prof. Amukowa Anangwe.





However, Prof. Ndemo sought clarification before accepting the role - specifically, whether the appointment had received the mandatory concurrence of the Cabinet Secretary for Education, as required by law.





“I sought confirmation from the Chairman regarding the Minister for Education’s concurrence,” he stated.





“Prof. Anangwe assured me it was being handled and that the necessary documents had been submitted an hour earlier.”





Despite this, Prof. Ndemo revealed that Prof. Anangwe had already appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa, as Acting Vice Chancellor pending Ndemo’s release from diplomatic duties in Brussels.





News of the appointment had already sparked a wave of congratulatory messages across media platforms.





However, Prof. Ndemo has now distanced himself from what he described as an “unprocedural process” and withdrawn his candidacy.





The former PS has been instrumental in advancing Kenya's ICT sector, notably through initiatives like the installation of undersea submarine cables and the promotion of tech hubs such as iHub and mLab.





His academic credentials include a PhD in Industrial Economics from the University of Sheffield, an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota.





The development now casts uncertainty over the leadership transition at Kenya’s premier public university.