Did slain MP CHARLES WERE kill his first wife IMMACULATE? SHOCKING REVELATIONS emerge as he is laid to rest







Friday, May 9, 2025 - As the late Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were is laid to rest, shocking allegations have emerged surrounding the mysterious death of his first wife, Immaculate.

Reports indicate that the circumstances of Immaculate’s death remain unresolved.

Controversial lawyer and political activist Miguna Miguna claims the late MP might have orchestrated his wife's death to cover up an earlier, more sinister crime.

According to Miguna, Were may have murdered Immaculate to silence her, fearing she was going to expose his involvement in the disappearance of a young woman named Doty Apondi.

Doty went missing after visiting Were’s home in Meru, where he had promised her a job.

Miguna claims that Doty’s disappearance was not accidental and that the late MP may have played a direct role in her presumed death.

He believes Immaculate was aware of the events and was poised to speak out - until she too mysteriously died.

“Just curious. How did Immaculate, Ong’ondo Were’s first wife, die? Could it be that the serial Killer, Were, murdered her for fear that she was going to expose him for murdering Doty Apondi? Kenyans want to know,” Miguna tweeted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to announce to the entire world that Charles Ong’ondo Were was a cold-blooded serial butcher,’’ he added.

