Man caught red-handed having a good time with a LADY in the washroom beaten by club bouncer (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 25, 2025 - An evening of fun took a dramatic turn at a nightclub in Nairobi when a middle-aged man was assaulted by a club bouncer after being caught in a compromising situation with a lady inside the washroom.

The incident occurred during peak hours when the club was packed with revelers enjoying the night.

The man was reportedly found in the washroom with the lady, engaging in intimate acts.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the bouncer can be seen dragging the man out of the restroom before landing several blows on him.

Other patrons were heard gasping and shouting as the altercation unfolded, while some tried to intervene and calm the situation.

The clip has sparked widespread debate online, with netizens divided over who was in the wrong.

While some argue that the man’s behavior was inappropriate and warranted action, others believe the bouncer used excessive force and should have handled the matter more professionally.

Watch the video.

Club bouncer assaults a man after catching him red-handed having a good time with a lady in the washroom pic.twitter.com/A3mmJnHQ9L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST