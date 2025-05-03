How former President UHURU KENYATTA stole the show at GIDEON MOI’s son’s wedding (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the high-profile guests who graced the wedding of David James Kimoi, son of KANU Chairman and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.
The elegant, invitation-only ceremony brought together close
family members, political allies, and friends to celebrate the couple’s special
day.
A video circulating online shows the former Head of State
joining the newlyweds on the dance floor, exuding his trademark charm and
infectious energy.
Uhuru’s cheerful demeanor and lively dance moves quickly
caught the attention of guests, and later, netizens, who praised his relaxed
post-retirement lifestyle.
The heartwarming clip has sparked admiration on social
media, with many commenting on how the former President appears to be
thoroughly enjoying life away from the political spotlight.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments