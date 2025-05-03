How former President UHURU KENYATTA stole the show at GIDEON MOI’s son’s wedding (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the high-profile guests who graced the wedding of David James Kimoi, son of KANU Chairman and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

The elegant, invitation-only ceremony brought together close family members, political allies, and friends to celebrate the couple’s special day.

A video circulating online shows the former Head of State joining the newlyweds on the dance floor, exuding his trademark charm and infectious energy.

Uhuru’s cheerful demeanor and lively dance moves quickly caught the attention of guests, and later, netizens, who praised his relaxed post-retirement lifestyle.

The heartwarming clip has sparked admiration on social media, with many commenting on how the former President appears to be thoroughly enjoying life away from the political spotlight.

Watch the video below.

