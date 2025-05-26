Maono Lands CEO KINYUA WAIRATU under fire for sending masked men to threaten his estranged side chick, NANCY, and her son at her home (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Nancy, a woman who claims to have been in a relationship with Maono Lands CEO, Kinyua Wairatu, has come forward with alarming allegations, stating that her life - and that of her young son - is in danger.

Taking to her Facebook account, Nancy accused the controversial businessman of sending unknown men to her residence in what she described as a deliberate act of intimidation.

According to Nancy, the men have been camping outside her home late at night and early morning.

One of the men is a staff member at Wairatu’s real estate company.

He was photographed outside her house while covering his face with a mask.

According to Nancy, her son has not been going to school for fear of being harmed.

She further alleges that the harassment is part of a broader effort by Wairatu to silence her after their relationship turned sour.

She claims to have ended the affair earlier this year due to what she describes as “increasing emotional abuse, coercion, and threats” - especially after she refused to stay silent about their relationship and its fallout.