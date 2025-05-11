Man reveals his mother’s reaction after finding out he’s GAY - ‘The voice note she sent killed my soul’ (PHOTO)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A man has taken to X (formerly twitter) and opened up about the emotional pain he experienced after his mother discovered he’s gay.

Sharing his story, the South African man by the name Phumlani, revealed that his mother’s reaction left him shattered.

“Mom just found out that I'm gay. She's very upset and disappointed.”

“The voice note she sent killed my soul,” he wrote.

Despite the heartbreak, Phumlani remains resilient, adding, “Nevertheless, life goes on.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST