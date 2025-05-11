Calls for justice after a young man was murdered by rogue bouncers at the trending Club VVIP along River Road - He was full of life (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A night of fun turned into tragedy after a youthful reveler was reportedly beaten to death by rogue bouncers at Club VVIP, a popular entertainment spot along River Road in Nairobi.

The victim was well-known in the local nightlife scene and often frequented the club, which draws crowds from the Eastlands area.

Reports indicate that the young man was confronted by bouncers on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone during the night out.

What began as an interrogation quickly turned violent, with multiple bouncers allegedly descending on the victim in a brutal assault.

Witnesses claim he was severely beaten and subsequently locked in a room within the premises.

Tragically, his lifeless body was discovered the following morning.





The shocking incident has sparked outrage across social media, especially after a video emerged showing the young man enjoying himself just hours before his untimely death.

Disturbing allegations have since surfaced claiming that the club’s management, in a bid to evade accountability, is attempting to cover up the murder.

Sources indicate that bribes may have been issued to rogue officers at Kamukunji and Central Police Stations to suppress investigations and downplay the cause of death.

Below is a video of the victim having fun at the club before he was beaten to death by the bouncers.

