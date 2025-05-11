Calls for justice after a young man was murdered by rogue bouncers at the trending Club VVIP along River Road - He was full of life (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A night of fun turned into tragedy after a youthful reveler was reportedly beaten to death by rogue bouncers at Club VVIP, a popular entertainment spot along River Road in Nairobi.
The victim was well-known in the local nightlife scene and
often frequented the club, which draws crowds from the Eastlands area.
Reports indicate that the young man was confronted by
bouncers on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone during the night out.
What began as an interrogation quickly turned violent, with
multiple bouncers allegedly descending on the victim in a brutal assault.
Witnesses claim he was severely beaten and subsequently
locked in a room within the premises.
Tragically, his lifeless body was discovered the following morning.
The shocking incident has sparked outrage across social
media, especially after a video emerged showing the young man enjoying himself
just hours before his untimely death.
Disturbing allegations have since surfaced claiming that the
club’s management, in a bid to evade accountability, is attempting to cover up
the murder.
Sources indicate that bribes may have been issued to rogue
officers at Kamukunji and Central Police Stations to suppress investigations
and downplay the cause of death.
Below is a video of the victim having fun at the club before
he was beaten to death by the bouncers.
