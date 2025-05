Friday, May 16, 2025 - Equity Bank tellers are trending online for all the wrong reasons after two ladies staged a protest outside one of the bank’s branches.

The visibly angry ladies held a placard accusing the tellers of “having fun” with them and failing to fulfill promised payments.

The bold accusation has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens who took to social media to troll the allegedly stingy tellers.

