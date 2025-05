Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - The family of Susan Wangeci, a mitumba (second-hand clothes) vendor based in Pipeline, Nairobi, is appealing to the public for help in locating her.

Wangeci was last seen on Wednesday last week when she left for Eastleigh to restock her shop but never returned home.

CCTV footage later captured her at a shop in Eastleigh, but her phone reportedly went off near the Social Hall area of Eastleigh Estate, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST