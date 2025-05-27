Kasarani MP RONALD KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend NANA DOLLZ flaunts her newly-constructed multi-million mansion funded by the wealthy MP (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Tanzanian model and brand influencer Nana Dollz has unveiled her newly-constructed multi-million mansion funded by her affluent boyfriend, Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri.

In a series of glamorous photos posted on her Instagram, Nana Dollz showcased the opulent residence, which boasts sleek modern architecture, expansive glass windows, and impeccably landscaped grounds.

The mansion, located in a high-end neighborhood, reflects luxury and elegance in every corner.

She captioned the photos with a subtle yet bold message:

“What they hate in you is missing in them. Keep shining.”

The post was widely interpreted as a clapback to critics and a celebration of her accomplishments.

