Kasarani MP RONALD KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend NANA DOLLZ flaunts her newly-constructed multi-million mansion funded by the wealthy MP (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Tanzanian model and brand influencer Nana Dollz has unveiled her newly-constructed multi-million mansion funded by her affluent boyfriend, Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri.
In a series of glamorous photos posted on her Instagram,
Nana Dollz showcased the opulent residence, which boasts sleek modern
architecture, expansive glass windows, and impeccably landscaped grounds.
The mansion, located in a high-end neighborhood, reflects
luxury and elegance in every corner.
She
captioned the photos with a subtle yet bold message:
“What they hate in you is missing in them. Keep
shining.”
The post was
widely interpreted as a clapback to critics and a celebration of her
accomplishments.
