Is she ok? Kenyans concerned as Slay Queen is involved in ‘nasty accident’ while showing off in the village (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A viral video of a slay queen having a good time near a village river before suffering a nasty fall has sparked concern among Kenyans.

The clip shows the barefoot lady jumping into a rocky stream, seemingly enjoying herself.

However, she slips and lands awkwardly on the rocks.

Though she narrowly avoided hitting her head, the fall appeared painful.

Undeterred, she stood up, only to slip again and crash into the rocks a second time.

The repeated falls left netizens concerned, with many hoping that she underwent a head scan, warning that such falls could cause internal injuries or bleeding not immediately visible.

Watch the video and reactions below.





